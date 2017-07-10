Based in Cannes throughout her sale, 43.6 metre Silver Wind sold in just a few short months following her appointment with TWW. With partner, Peter Thompson and Sales Broker, Lucrecia Vogogna representing the seller, and parter, David Westwood representing the buyer, the Andrea Vallicelli designed motor yacht will soon be enjoyed by her new owner and offered for charter as part of the TWW fleet.

Delivered in 2014, from the outside in, Silver Wind is, as the name suggests, both dazzling in aesthetic and fast in speed. Her metallic exterior glistens in the sun, whilst sharp, strong lines make her distinctive to the ISA shipyard; Made in Italy style. But head-turning power is not the only draw. A top speed of 32 knots gives her stunning design the edge of a performance yacht, and the ability to cruise the continent with timely ease.

Nuvolari & Lenard are further responsible for the abundant charter record of Silver Wind, accountable for an interior vision that’s unlikely to ever age. Accommodating up to 8 guests in 4 staterooms, contemporary and clean entertaining space is at the heart of the experience, leading out onto the aft deck, or down into the beach club. Sweeping stairs lead from the stern onto the expansive sundeck, where evenings can be enjoyed in the glimmer of the yacht’s exterior, and the balmy breeze of a summer’s eve.

We wish the new owners and further charter guests an enjoyable first season on board.