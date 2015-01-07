After years of world cruising Don and Sharry STabbert, and their son Brooke, wanted to create a world class moorage and service facility. The Salmon Bay Marine Center (SBMC) is the result.

Designed to accommodate the needs of yachts up to 73-metres, the docks were build to allow vehicle access for loading and unloading boats, and the power systems can meet the needs of even the largest vessels.

The fresh water moorage is completely protected and only 1,200 metres from Puget Sound.

