An event for true luxury connoisseurs, the event will display exclusive properties from around the world, arts and antiques, automobiles, yachts, and airplanes, cutting-edge gadgets, watches, jewellery and optics, apparel, footwear and accessories, and exclusive beauty products and fragrances.

VIP services such as bank services, insurance services, security services, services of individual tourism will also be featured during the expo.

The exhibition will be presented by LATEXPO, one of Latvia’s leading exhibition companies, giving guests an excellent opportunity to view new products on the luxury market and become one of the very first to own them.

The expo will launch with an official Opening Ceremony, with special invitations to the night being sent to a select range of world-leaders, officials, foreign diplomats and celebrities.

Following the elaborate Opening Ceremony, guests will be given the opportunity to enjoy an extensive business programme as well as a host of social parties and charity auctions over four days.

The expo will be held at the Olympic Sports Centre.