Having undergone an extensive refit in 2017 and 2018-19, this 2010 build comes like new to her prospective new owner. Featuring exterior and interior design by some of the biggest names in superyachting, this Heesen x Frank Laupman collaboration certainly lives up to its renowned architects’ reputation.

With expansive outdoor spaces and a strong feeling of connection to the water throughout the vessel, San Bernardo offers the volume and expansive feel of a much larger superyacht. Advantageously, she is capable of reaching top speeds of up to 25 knots, with her light aluminium hull and superstructure weighing in at 458 GT.

San Bernardo is a true gem on the brokerage market today, offering the very best in luxury living on the sea. With a shallow draft of just 2.5m and long-range capabilities, San Bernardo is perfectly equipped for adventure. Her interior inspiration meanwhile blends comfort and style impeccably, with thanks to the use of plush materials and highlights of teak.

San Bernardo’s unique appeal is completed by a highly contemporary main salon and sun deck Jacuzzi, while her guests are offered a choice of al fresco dining spaces for ultimate indulgence.

On the market with Jonacor Marine at €15,800,000, San Bernardo is just one exceptional yacht in Jonacor’s ever-expanding fleet. The price update of this 44m is echoed by that of the 39.6m M/Y Darling, also listed for sale with Jonacor Marine for €11,000,000.The brokerage firm has also recently announced its appointment as Central Agent of three new sales listings; the majestic 27m M/Y Bandido I, the 29m M/Y Joker I.