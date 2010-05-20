The 22nd annual Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is a four day event staged against the stunning backdrop of Australia’s Gold Coast, offering the setting for a perfect boat show.



Over 400 Exhibitors will be attending the event alongside crowds of yacht enthusiasts and international representatives.

Exhibitors attending the show will include respected international organisations, such as Sunseeker Australia, Turkish firm Vicem Yachts, and UK based Princess Yachts alongside others such as Ocean Alexander Motor Yachts and Caterpillar.

The show will offer fantastic live music, television personalities and activities today, alongside the ability to view some stunning examples of nautical engineering.