Sangi brings together the talents of designer Cor D. Rover and expertise of Royal Huisman to produce a truly ‘smart’ vessel. Her lightweight aluminium hull - based on the patented Fast-Displacement XL® Van Oossanen Naval Architects - delivers enhanced hydrodynamics for performance and stability.

Sangi represents the rare combination of advanced propulsion and energy management, offering both hybrid and fully electric propulsion options (alongside conventional set-ups) together with smart energy management systems that optimise power generation, storage and usage.

Sangi’s lifestyle spaces are also ‘smart’. The hull volume required for machinery has been minimised, and ‘smart’ options for propulsion and energy management are proven. This allows her to deliver ultimate flexibility; the decks are meticulously planned to maximise space elsewhere, meaning expansive internal and external leisure areas, room for fine dining, a media theatre, a magnificent owner’s suite and guest rooms to accommodate 10.

However, the ultimate decision lies with the owner, who has complete freedom to choose the layout and styling, subject only to the retention of the main structural bulkheads. And it doesn’t stop there - such emphasis is placed on subjective taste that you can also restyle and even re-model the superstructure.

For those lucky enough to be attending the Monaco Yacht Show next week, Royal Huisman welcome visitors to stand QE24 to display the scale model, rendering and layouts demonstrating Sangi’s exciting design potential.