Owner’s with annual membership bringing superyachts to the Sani Resort Marina can receive VIP services such as a complimentary 17-point technical check on specific months, exclusive discounts on launching and hauling services, two months of complimentary dry docking services at certain points within membership and towing services.

Extra VIP services include a complimentary two-night stay on half-board basis at Sani Beach Hotel and the use of any three elegant spas, offering a wide scope of luxury treatments, alongside the perfect opportunity to gain two complimentary tickets for the Sani Festival.