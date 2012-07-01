Sani Resort Marina Introduce VIP Treatment
Set in the heart of Sani Resort, Sani Marina is one of the best kept secrets of the Aegean. The Marina has now introduced a new VIP service to make the most of the sought-after berthing opportunities.
Owner’s with annual membership bringing superyachts to the Sani Resort Marina can receive VIP services such as a complimentary 17-point technical check on specific months, exclusive discounts on launching and hauling services, two months of complimentary dry docking services at certain points within membership and towing services.
Extra VIP services include a complimentary two-night stay on half-board basis at Sani Beach Hotel and the use of any three elegant spas, offering a wide scope of luxury treatments, alongside the perfect opportunity to gain two complimentary tickets for the Sani Festival.