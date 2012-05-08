Sanlorenzo Announces Exclusive Refitting Program

Billed as the first comprehensive management program dedicated to pre-owned boats, the Experienced Yachts refitting program is designed as a solution to the sizeable second hand boat market.

Under the new program, each boat will be subjected to a rigorous series of controls, works and tests in compliance with complying with RMQA rules.

The hull, propellers and shafts of each boat will be checked ashore, whilst the engine data will be registered during sea trial. Other procedures include the oil samples being analysed, and all systems checked.

Once completed, it will then be decided which kind of intervention is necessary to refurbish any damaged parts of the vessel After that, a final test of any single component of machinery, equipment and systems is carried out before delivering the boat.

Sanlorenzo Yachts was founded in Italy in 1958.