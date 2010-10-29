Sanlorenzo of the Americas has announced that Edmiston & Company will be its brand representative for Northeast United States and based in New York; recognized as “Sanlorenzo New York”.

Speaking with Sanlorenzo at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Sanlorenzo New York has stated the new office will be staffed by the professional team of Robert Shepperd, Alex Cesaria and James Lloyd.

Regarded as one of the world’s leading names in the yachting industries, the office will continue to offer brokerage yacht sales, yacht charter and yacht management in addition to now serving as the exclusive Sanlorenzo representative for the Northeast.

George Jousma, President of Sanlorenzo of the Americas, noted that, “we are very proud to extend our relationship with Edmiston & Company to the New York office. Being affiliated with one of the most prestigious yachting firms in the world is fitting to the image of the Sanlorenzo brand. Our successful affiliation with Edmiston in Mexico has lead to the appointment of the Edmiston New York office to represent Sanlorenzo for the Northeast.”

Apart from the New York office, Edmiston & Company operates out of Monte Carlo, London, Antibes, Dubai, Athens, St. Petersburg, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Tokyo, Ukraine, Malta and Mexico City where they also represent Sanlorenzo.