460EXP is a 460-GT (gross-tonnage) superyacht of 42.2 meters in length, with a displacement hull in steel and an aluminum superstructure. Special attention was given to the elegance of the design, which elegantly houses five decks.

The superstructure is shifted forward, leaving vast space on the main deck astern where a large tender (up to 10 m), water-toys, sailing or fishing boats, surf boards, etc. can be housed while cruising. When at anchor and free of equipment, the main deck of the 460EXP becomes a wide solarium featuring, on this specific unit, a large and heated “endless swimming pool” in which guests can swim against an artificial current.

The lower deck welcomes a beach-club with a bar and, thanks to the fully openable stern, it becomes an additional and exclusive terrace on the sea. The interior layout includes 5 guest cabins on the lower deck, a fitness room, a large owner’s suite and 2 spacious salons on the main and upper deck. The crew cabins and service areas are large and comfortable, something not always found in yachts of similar size.

An under lower deck linking the crew accommodation to the engine room provides the laundry space and storage necessary for long range cruising. Performance wise, the 460EXP is capable of covering over 4000 nautical miles autonomously at an economical speed of 11 knots, thanks to 2 CAT C32 Acert engines (1319 HP).

Sanlorenzo 460EXP will be unveiled on September 23rd during the Monaco Yacht Show 2015, where Sanlorenzo will also exhibit the latest launch of the 46Steel range, “Scorpion”.