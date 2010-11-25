The Superyacht Builders Association (SYBAss) works toward a few important ethics in order to further the superyacht industry. The association actively promote and facilitate the communication between the larger yacht builders and the wider market, co-operate with regulators in order to ensure rules stay in tune with the unique nature of the business and making efforts to forward a level of professionalism in the superyacht industry.

This Italian shipyard, based in Ameglia, is becoming an increasing protagonist in the international superyacht scene and has now joined its name to the 19 other members of the association, namely Trinity Yachts and Royal Huisman.

Managed by Massimo Perotti, Sanlorenzo is one of the leading custom superyacht builders on the market. Massimo Perotti commented, “Becoming a member of SYBAss is another important step that gains our growth in the international scenario … in few years we plied our route to make Sanlorenzo become a synonym of Italian design, great technology and maximum care to details.”

This year Sanlorenzo launched the 46 Steel, the largest yacht ever built by the shipyard and the first to be built in steel and aluminium. Three 46 Steel hulls are set to be delivered to their owners in 2011, each customized to individual desires and tastes alongside three more hulls in negotiation for the 2012 season; confirming the popularity of the distinctive tailor-made displacement yachts.