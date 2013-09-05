Sanlorenzo has emphasized the importance of the achievement due to this sophisticated superyacht taking it’s place as the 20th launch and delivery since the line’s introduction in 2007.

SD92 was the first model produced in the newly born Sanlorenzo’s Viareggio Shipyard, a new facility developed by Mr. Massimo Perotti, Sanlorenzo Chairman, after the acquisiton of the company in 2005.

MINU herself is characterized by elegant and refined lines, mixing a modern style to a peculiar evocative shape that recalls the big transatlantic liners of the 30s - a distinctive feature typical of the Sanlorenzo’s navetta-style motoryachts.

In perfect line with the Sanlorenzo’s tailor-made philosophy, SD92 MINU was built according to her owner’s requests and style, who chose for the interiors a fine and bright oak wood as well as for the floorings, while, for the bathrooms, he selected a precious white marble Calacatta with beige vains.

In love with the Italian design, the owner of MINU chose exclusive Made in Italy products from the major Made in Italy design firms such as Paolo Lenti and Knol for the outdoor decor, and Minotti, Driade and Maxalato for the interior furnishings.