After the recent launch of the astounding SL118 – a 37m planning hull presented at Rapallo during the Sanlorenzo Elite Days – the SD112 made her first sea debut.

The launch ceremony was attended by her owner who came from the Central America with his family and friends to celebrate the important event along with everyone from Sanlorenzo that contributed in her construction.

The SD112 (33.6m) was built to enhance the historic Sanlorenzo semi-displacement fiberglass line (named SD) with a model that position itself neatly between the two existing models SD92 (28 meters) and SD122 (38m), so as to complete the SD range and to offer a product that provides the best aspects of both.

The experience gained by Sanlorenzo with the more than 30 SD sailing motor yachts, allowed the shipyard to plan the motor yacht’s flawless design.

As a testimony to a great balance achieved with the SD112 model in terms of design, volume and performance, as of today six SD112 units have already been sold, even before the official launch of “O” and the next three hulls are in an advanced stage of production.

Though maintaining the unmistakeable features of the SD range, such as the curved doors on the sides and the lateral window shape, the SD112 offers innovative solutions like the foldable terraces in the salon area that open out seawards and the door which connect the huge cockpit to the salon that, once completely opened creates one unique living area between outdoors and indoors.

The superstructure has three decks, but thanks to a series of stylish design innovations it has the slim line appearance of a two deck yacht. The sundeck is very roomy and “O” even accommodates a large Jacuzzi, totally surrounded by sunbeds, while the unmistakable Sanlorenzo SD “funnel” brings to mind the ‘30s transatlantic liners.

“O”’s interior design is completely chosen by her owner, harbouring a modern style incorporating prestigious Made in Italy brands, like Edra, Minotti and Paola Lenti sofas, Enzo degli Angioni fabrics and Penelope Oggi leathers.

The Tanganyika walnut teak placed on the cockpit ceiling is original and unique, as is the artistic covering in resin and metal used on the shutters of the large salon wardrobe: an authentic piece of art by Italian studio ORK.

The main deck, besides the salon, also permits a sumptuous owner’s cabin that dominates the bow area while the lower deck can host another 4 guests cabins and the crew quarter with 7 beds.