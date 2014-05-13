Measuring 42 metres, the 460Exp has a steel displacement hull and a characteristic aluminium superstructure charged by Sanlorenzo’s unmistakable lines and inspired by big exploration vessels capable of reaching far across the oceans.

Spacious, safe, and self-sufficient are the three factors that take the 460Exp beyond the usual limits associated with yachting, to bring the real meaning of adventure back to her owner: the exploration of far-off and beautiful destinations, with all the usual safety and comfort associated with a superyacht that combines Sanlorenzo’s experience, craftsmanship and innovation.



Great attention has also been paid to the environment and its conservation: the yacht is classified as “Green Plus” by RINA which allow her to remain anchored at bay for long periods of time without having to make use of generators, eliminating emissions, vibration and noise.

Her level of self-sufficiency and cruising stability are higher than any other motor yacht of this size, but, with a limited draught, 460Exp is also able to sail along the coast with low fuel consumption. In addition, her length allows it to be both more agile and more maneuverable, in turn allowing quick access to confined harbours, ports and docks.



460Exp guarantees a pleasurable onboard experience, thanks to her ability to house a notable number of supplementary boats in the large stern area on the lower deck, such as tenders, speed boats and fishing boats up to 9 meters, along with a wide variety of toys, like sailing boats, jet skies, sea bobs, surfs, windsurfs, etc.

At anchor, the large teak deck at the stern, when free of toys, becomes a big recreational area, where one can sunbathe, enjoy the sea or swim against the current in the large aptly named ‘endless swimming pool.’ The stern area also offers a complete beach club, with bar, sauna and a diver space.



The 460Exp’s captivating external lines do not diminish her’s volumes but offer generous spaces on board: the lower deck hosts four large double-bed cabins and a wellness room with a second endless swimming pool, gym and sauna with Turkish bath. The room is illuminated by large vertical windows to either side that offer one a tantalizing view of the sea and nature outside while exercising.



The lower deck houses the crew cabins as well, but the captain’s cabin is placed on the main deck, next to the wheelhouse, so as to be ever at hand to supervise long-range cruising.