India

The 29.10 metre Sanlorenzo SL96-60 India was specially designed for her Italian owner who chose to create a refined decòr across her interior, combining two precious woods: the light-grey bleached oak for floorings and walls and the Canaletto walnut for the furniture. The best Italian design brands were selected to complete both the indoor and the outdoor areas on board: Minotti, B&B, Maxalto, Flexform, Roda, and Paola Lenti.

Peacekeeper

The Sanlorenzo SL96-611 Peacekeeper is characterized by a 4 cabin interior layout, instead of the traditional 5 cabins, in order to house, on the lower deck, a comfortable gym for the fitness. For her American owner fond of technology, Sanlorenzo installed a domotics system on board that enables the management of all the electronic appliances via smart phone, iPad and similar devices.

Noor

The Sanlorenzo SD92-33 Noor, a 27.6 meter motor yacht, is the 21st vessel of the successful SD92 line. Her Italian owner chose a total white interior design, very modern and minimal, given by the use of white lacquered finishing for furniture and ceiling, alternated with white leather. The owner’s cabin is located astern on the main deck, while the lower deck houses 3 guest cabins and a fitness area.

Aventus

The Sanlorenzo SD112-35 Aventus is the second unit of the new SD112 line launched just a few months after the debut of the first hull “O”. 112ft length (33,65m), a semi-displacement hull in fiberglass and 4 decks characterize this model, which external lines resemble the transatlantic liners of the ’30. Her Belgian owner preferred a 5 cabin layout, with a large owner’s suite at bow on the main deck and two fold-down terraces in the salon that offer an exclusive view on the sea. The main wood chosen for the interior design is the fine lined American elm, both for the walls and for the furniture. The decor is completed with elements by Cassina, Gallotti & Radice and Minotti for the interior and Summit, Maxalto and Lenti for the exterior.

The Italian Shipyard, in over 50 years of history, has now become a synonym of excellence both in terms of refinement and attention to detail. Today, Sanlorenzo has reached the second place in in the world ranking of the top builders over 24 meters (Global Order Book 2014).