Sanlorenzo Launch Latest SL94 Yacht

The expertly built semi-custom superyachts in the Sanlorenzo SL94 range are bound to receive high acclaim this year after exhibiting at both the Monaco Yacht Show next month and the Genoa Boat Show in October.

Styled on the exterior of the popular SL104 range, the SL94 was created in a collaboration effort between the Sanlorenzo technical studio and Francesco Paszkowski, the designer who created the interior of the first SL94 hull.

The Sanlorenzo SL94 is a characteristic vessel which was designed with excellent balance, stability, space and an exemplary sea-faring performance – capable of achieving up to 29 knots through dual 2,100hp MTU 16V 2000M92 engines.