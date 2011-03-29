One month after the successful launch of Lady Kathleen, Sanlorenzo has now delivered the second SD92 superyacht of 2011, Bubu Forever.

The SD92 range is a line of high-quality semi-custom GRP Navettas with semi-displacement hulls, constructed in the Sanlorenzo shipyard in Viareggio.

Measuring 27m, Bubu Forever is characteristic of the Sanlorenzo SD92 line. Composed of different styles, from 20th century Viennese secessionism to modernism, from the Hampton style to the more minimalistic, the SD92 is a yacht for any defined taste.

Realized in a New England style, this SD92 has 3 cabins with a convertible space for extra accommodation room.

Motor yacht Bubu Forever is now the 15th SD92 launched by Sanlorenzo since the lines release in 2007.