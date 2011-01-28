The renowned Italian shipyard which has focussed on constructing high-quality motor yachts for over 50 years has proudly launched its new 46m flagship, Carol.

This tri-decked motor yacht features elegant exterior lines and a design which is characteristic of the Viareggio-based shipyard; created with effortless style and offering maximum light to the interior.

The new flagship in the award-winning 46 Steel range now stands proudly by her sister-ship, Lammouche, which was launched last year.

Particular design elements of the yacht include a large stern area with a Beach Club, a gym and spa area as well as a huge bathing platform for soaking up the sun.

Unlike any yacht of this size, the Sanlorenzo 46 steel houses an ‘under-lower deck’, an ingenious feature consisting of a central tunnel (high enough to walk through) running from stern to bow which houses the technical and service areas of the yacht.

The Sanlorenzo 46 Steel is powered by dual CAT 3512B 2,040hp engines which offer the capability to power Carol through the water at a top speed of 17 knots with an economical cruising speed of 15 knots.