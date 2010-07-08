Sanlorenzo Launch Superyacht Lena

Built at the Viareggio shipyard, motor yacht Lena marks the 5th launch of the 40 Alloy series, a range of fast aluminium superyachts with planning hulls. The Sanlorenzo Alloy is an award winner, gaining international recognitions such as the “World Superyacht Award” and “ShowBoat Award”.

The yacht is characterized by an innovative design from Francesco Paszkowski, featuring an instantly recognisable style with sharp, sporty lines, an alluring dark metallic grey colour, exclusive bathing terraces that can be opened to the sea and the smooth gull-wing doors.

After 50 years of construction experience, Sanlorenzo have successfully launched motor yacht Lena, yet another in one of the finest semi-custom ranges on the market.