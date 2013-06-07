Sanlorenzo Launch Superyacht Starling

Built in Sanlorenzo's Massa Carrara shipyards, Starling is a 5 deck superyacht with a steel displacement hull and an aluminium superstructure. She guarantees maximum levels of endurance as well as a 3,500 nautical miles range for crossing oceans without the need for refueling. Two decks can be found inside the hull, the lower deck which hosts the guest's cabins and crew's area as well as the underlower deck which houses the laundry room, cold storage and access to all technical and engine rooms thus allowing the crew to manage the vessel without interfering with on board life.



Starling has been characterized by her blue hull and elegant superstructure design which features large windows along her main deck which not only lighten up her interior but also reflect her unmistakable and timeless Sanlorenzo feel.



In line with Sanlorenzo's traditional tailor made philosophy, Starling's interiors were fully designed in conjunction with her owner who chose elegant mahogany for furniture as well as floorings and a refined inlay further embellishing the parquet floors. The ceilings, covered with delicate beige Alcantara fabrics, are lit up by golden spotlights perfectly matching the Lalique decorated glasses and ornamental mirrors. The bathrooms are also enriched with precious stones such as honey onyx marbles.



The spacious stern features the Beach Area, an exclusive fitness area with gym and relaxation equipment as well as a dedicated bathroom. This area faces a large bathing platform at water level from where it is easy to dive and come up on board.



Other significant features include the stern terraces located on each deck, that without any obstacle, boast an exclusive, unbroken view of the sea.