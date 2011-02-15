Measuring 27m, Lady Kathleen is the newest addition to the SD92 line, a range which now consists of 14 well-designed, GRP-built navettas with semi-displacement hulls and high levels of technology throughout.

Sanlorenzo announced, “The SD92, in perfect Sanlorenzo tailor-made style, is a heterogeneous model that can welcome very different styles”.

The Sanlorenzo navettas stand out in the yachting world due to their flexible layout and general design, which combines modern lines with evocative forms; offering a design reminiscent of the transatlantic liners of the 30s.

With a 7.15m beam, this spacious design was created to represent a New England style which offers space for guests in 3 well-appointed cabins.

M/Y Lady Kathleen represents the fourteenth SD92 hull delivered by Sanlorenzo since the first launch of this model in September 2007.