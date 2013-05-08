Liliya

The new Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy motor yacht Liliya is part of the unmistakable 40-meter aluminium superyacht line produced in the Viareggio shipyard, characterized by the gull wing-swing doors of the pilot house reminiscent of the most famous sports cars design, and by the four extendible terraces in the main salon and owner’s cabin, that offer unique spaces and views while onboard. Liliya differs from her previous 7 sisters also for the exterior because of her pearly-white hull. Her Russian owner selected for the interiors a modern Canaletto walnut, a very rare Aniegrè wood and opaque shiny and Pearlescent varnishing; tops are enriched with onyx stones, both in “Coca Cola” and pink nuances while for the bathrooms the owner chose Travertine Silver and Tobacco Brown marbles.

B2

The Sanlorenzo SL94 motor yacht B2 concentrates style, balanced volumes and innovation within 28.60m of length and 6.75m of beam. She has a refined but contemporary style at the same time. Like the bigger Sanlorenzo yachts, “B2” has an exclusive open terrace in the salon area. Special attention was given to the environmental aspects throughout the yacht. Sanlorenzo’s award-winning Technical Department fulfilled all the “Green Plus Platinum” RINA requirements, using eco-friendly materials, reducing the consumption and minimizing the CO2 emissions during the production process.

Pioppi

The Sanlorenzo SL82 motor yacht Pioppi (24m in length) is characterized by smooth, elegant and absolutely classic exterior lines – in the perfect Sanlorenzo tradition – that guarantee a long-lasting value to the yacht. The Italian owner of Pioppi personally chose the décor by selecting as main wood for the interior and the floorings the precious flamed Canaletto walnut, while all the furniture are upholstered by varnished Blanc Cassé; for the marbles in the bathrooms, he selected Silk Georgette and Tabacco Brown; exclusive fabrics by Dominique Kieffer, Minotti and Maria Flora complete the elegant décor The huge fly bridge wholy hosts beautiful teak stave furniture all over its length, thanks to the positioning of the tender on the lift aft-platform.