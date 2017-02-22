Taking place over just 5 days, the three motor yachts taking to the waters of Viareggio and La Spezia (from the SL86, SL96 and SL126 ranges) were revealed, named Taiji, Francamarina and Y4H respectively.

The 26.76m Taiji, a planing fibreglass motor yacht, is the 9th hull sold since the debut of the SL86 in 2015 while the 29.10m Francamarina was welcomed by its proud Italian owner.

The SD126 Y4H is a 38-metre fibreglass superyacht is the second of its kind which was commissioned by a German owner.

Today Sanlorenzo is based on 3 different production sites (Ameglia, Viareggio and La Spezia) and offers 4 ranges of models: the SL line (from 25 to 37 meters), the SD line (from 28 to 34 meters), the new SX line debuting at Cannes Yachting Festival 2017, and the Sanlorenzo Superyacht, from 40 to more than 60 meters).