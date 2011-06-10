Sanlorenzo has reaffirmed their status as the leading semi-custom yacht builder today after announcing the launch of two superyachts in one day at both the Ameglai Division in La Spezia and their yard in Viareggio.

The first to hit the water was the fourth model in the SL104 line, Triple Fun. Sanlorenzo first introduced this 31m superyacht in 2009, presenting the yachting community with a well balanced, distinctive vessel with an extraordinary number of innovations.

The second yacht to be launched was the fifteenth SD92 superyacht, Mia Rocca IX. Measuring 27m with a beam of 7.15, this superyacht is the latest addition to the popular SD92 navetta fleet; offering typical Sanlorenzo style, elegance and state-of-the-art technology.