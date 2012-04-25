Sanlorenzo Launches New Superyacht Souraya

The yacht is billed as elegant and technologically advanced, with modern lines in retro shapes a nod to the great transatlantic liners of the 1930s.

Souraya features a semi-displacement grp hull and superstructure with a beam of 9.20m and a 2m draft. The vessel is capable of 18.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 15.00 knots from her 35,000-litre fuel tanks.

Her interiors feature eucalyptus wood parquet floors with opaque finishing and each bathroom is covered with Marfil Cream marble and Tobacco Brown marble.

Souraya can comfortably accommodate up to 10 people as well as 7 crew members.