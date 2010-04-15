Sanlorenzo launches superyachts Lady Jane & Genie 2
Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo has launched their latest SD92 superyachts, Lady Jane and Genie 2, in the same week. The 27m Sanlorenzo navettas blend strong and modern exterior styling with custom designed, luxurious interiors.
Motor yacht Lady Jane is the tenth SD92 navetta to launch from Sanlorenzo. The superyacht, which features a stylish, modern interior design by UK-based Steven Huish, has already been delivered to her new owner.
Genie 2, the eleventh yacht in the SD92 range, is the first Sanlorenzo superyacht to sport a metallic colour on her hull. Genie 2's luxurious interior has been styled by Tiziana Vercellesi of Sanlorenzo's Viareggio Division. Tiziana Vercellesi has created a contemporary and minimalist design, which plays on splashes of strong colour on white.
Superyacht Genie 2 is receiving finishing touches before being delivered to her new owner in two weeks' time.
It has been a busy month for Sanlorenzo, who also recently launched the 33m superyacht Dandy Six – the 13th yacht to launch in the Salorenzo SL108 range.
