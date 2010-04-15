Motor yacht Lady Jane is the tenth SD92 navetta to launch from Sanlorenzo. The superyacht, which features a stylish, modern interior design by UK-based Steven Huish, has already been delivered to her new owner.



Genie 2, the eleventh yacht in the SD92 range, is the first Sanlorenzo superyacht to sport a metallic colour on her hull. Genie 2's luxurious interior has been styled by Tiziana Vercellesi of Sanlorenzo's Viareggio Division. Tiziana Vercellesi has created a contemporary and minimalist design, which plays on splashes of strong colour on white.



Superyacht Genie 2 is receiving finishing touches before being delivered to her new owner in two weeks' time.

It has been a busy month for Sanlorenzo, who also recently launched the 33m superyacht Dandy Six – the 13th yacht to launch in the Salorenzo SL108 range.



