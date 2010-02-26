SanLorenzo launches the 44 Steel

Well-balanced exterior lines have been conceived to give maximum light to the interior. The 44 Steel offers great glazed surfaces running along the side walls of the main deck, which run seamlessly to the upper deck and end in the distinctive “whisker” at the aft section of the superstructure.

The vast stern area houses the Beach Club – a fitness area complete with gym, spa and a dedicated bathroom.

The 44 Steel's garage, positioned in front of the beach club, has a large starboard side door and can accommodate a 20’ tender.

A key feature of the 44 Steel, never before seen on a boat of this size, is an additional deck situated below the lower deck. It consists of a central tunnel running all the way from stern to bow, and houses the technical areas such as stabilizer fins and bow-thruster, and the service areas including a laundry room and a refrigeration zone with freezers and cold storage rooms.

This area is larger than usual, allowing for more efficient system checking and maintenance to be carried out. The deck also has additional access to the engine room, to let the Chief Engineer access the room without disturbing guests.



The SanLorenzo 44 Steel is powered by twin CAT 3512B engines, generating 2,040 HP at 1,600 rpm. She can reach a maximum speed of 17 knots, with a cruising speed of 15 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.

