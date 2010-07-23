After the recent launch of superyacht Lena, the new Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy will be the 6th in line to be built, with a delivery date of July 2011. The range is characterised by a unique design from Francesco Paszkowski, featuring sporty lines, bathing terraces and smooth gull-wing doors.

Ocean Independence Broker Mario Velona commented, “This is the 6th in the line so Sanlorenzo have excellent experience in making these yachts. The hull and superstructure are almost finished so we’re hoping to stick to the quoted delivery date.”

This particular Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy will have a completely customised interior by her owner who has taken great pride over the design. The owner is reportedly a young family man who will be proudly putting the yacht on the charter market according to Ocean Independence's Mario Velona.