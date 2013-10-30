Sanlorenzo Open China Holding Ltd

Sanlorenzo China Holding Limited will distribute motoryachts from 22 to 62 metres to the Great China market – a egion that includes China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

San Lorenzo hope that its Hong Kong operation will become an important reference point for the Italian shipyard with the aim of capitalising the emerging Chinese market. The Chinese nautical business is projected to reach 100,000 units sold by 2020 – a total that would represent 1/3rd of the global demand for luxury yachts.

“I am very happy for this new important opportunity,” said Traugott Kaminski, newly appointed CEO of Sanlorenzo China Holding Limited.

“Both Sanlorenzo shipyard in Italy and Sundiro Holding in China trusted me in this innovative operation, and I am sure that together we will reach significant achievements.

Sanlorenzo has a solid management team and thanks to the new SL96 and SL106 models, specially designed according to the requests of their Chinese customers, we have the best products for the Great China market needs.”

Besides the distribution of Sanlorenzo yachts, Sanlorenzo China Holding Limited will also provide an after sales service, yacht maintenance, management and charter, yacht finance and leasing, and consulting services for transport, import and registration of yachts in the Great China territories.

Sanlorenzo was established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958.