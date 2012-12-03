Sanlorenzo Opens Beijing Office

Sanlorenzo has appointed Ms. Yang Xu (Grace Yang) as its representative for the Chinese market. Ms. Yang has eight years of established experience in the yachting industry and is responsible for widening the sales network of the Italian shipyard.

Sanlorenzo recently delivered the SD122 and sold the 46 Steel in Hong Kong, a feat which undoubtedly sparked the push into China.

“Being in marine business for more than 8 years,” says Grace Yang, Sanlorenzo China Ambassador, “allowed me to acquire a deep knowledge of the emerging Chinese yachting market since its rising. Today, I am very excited and happy to announce the opening of Sanlorenzo China. I believe that Sanlorenzo quality, excellence and professionalism will perfectly fit the requirements of the Chinese customers.”

Sanlorenzo China will soon open a second office in Sanya while the Italian company already confirmed its participation also to the 2013 Hainan Rendezvous, China’s leading yacht and business jet show taking place from March 30th – April 2nd on Sanya Island.