The embassy has been established in partnership with Australian-based Ensign Brokers, who already have a sizeable footprint in Australia, with 5 offices on the East Coast, new offices to open shortly in Western Australia, along with 30 sales brokers and the largest brokerage vessel inventory in the southern hemisphere.

Mark Ali, CEO of Sanlorenzo Australia, said: “We are very proud to represent the iconic European Superyacht brand Sanlorenzo in the Australasian region and firmly believe that our already established long term commitment to excellence in our marketplace will provide the perfect platform for discerning clients that are looking to buy a bespoke and exclusive vessel.

“There are many Australian buyers who in the past have purchased production vessels that offered limited scope for individuality in design with mass production limitations mitigated by economies of scale, and now Sanlorenzo Australia will bring to the market a product whereby the purchaser can be totally immersed in the project from beginning to end guided by passionate professionals at both the shipyard in Italy and on the ground in Australia.”

Sanlorenzo Australia’s management team consists of highly experienced luxury vessel sales and marketing experts, with Mark Ali as CEO, Paul Taylor as Sales Director, Tony Ross as Managing Director based in head office on the Gold Coast Queensland, and Mauro Rosi – ex Sanlorenzo Superyacht division Italy - as Product and Technical Manager now based in Sydney as well as Bob Lushey as Sales Executive based in Fremantle Western Australia.