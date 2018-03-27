Standing by their core values, the boutique shipyard transforms an owners dream into the next superyacht innovation employing sumptuous features throughout to create the utmost comfort. Much like the other successes such as the 460EXP - the 52Steel’s more rugged counterpart - and the 40Alloy, this latest launch proves the rule of boutique construction, high-quality and timeless style.

The 52Steel takes full advantage of space with convertible features including the ingenious concept of her extendable doors; transforming into platforms at water’s edge with an exclusive beach area. Furthermore, the beach floor transforms ever further to make room for a floodable garage to accommodate the owner’s tender.

Inside, the 52Steel can accommodate guests in three guest cabins, two VIP suites and a large owner’s apartment. This, combined with gym, spa and wide outdoor living areas, merges to create a formidable superyacht, in the GRT package of a 50-metre and the sleek profile of an Italian classic.

With the intelligent application of cutting-edge features implemented across each yacht, the lifestyle of a Sanlorenzo is an ongoing evolution rule with a third 52Steel currently in development. This new project sits aside Sanlorenzo’s upcoming 64Steel flagship which is due for launch in 2019, making Sanlorenzo a yard to watch very closely in the coming years.