The Italian Trade Commission, in collaboration with UCINA (Italian Marine Industry Association) awarded the prestigious Italian shipyard with the award to Mr. Massimo Perotti, President of Sanlorenzo.

Sanlorenzo were chosen for the award due to the development of the Sanlorenzo brand in foreign markets, in particular the American market after founding Sanlorenzo of the Americas.

The Nautical Design Awards is instituted by the ADI (Association for the Industrial Design) which has a leading role in the development of the industrial design as a cultural and economic phenomenon.