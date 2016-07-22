Elegant, imposing and simultaneously characteristic of the Sanlorenzo range, the new 64Steel superyacht project presents innovation through size, combined with delicate exterior lines and spacious interiors.

This possibility to provide those on board with more signature Sanlorenzo design elements comes from a Gross Tonnage of 1,500 and a expertly crafted layout. With accommodation running across a flexible cabin configuration, offering 6 or 7, the 64Steel also offers space for 9 crew.

The assembly of the 64 metre building blocks is already underway at the La Spezia facilities, which offers aspiring owners the chance to construct yachts up to 80 metres.

The largest yacht to be built by the yard to date is due for delivery in 2019, and with two 460 Explorer units and two 52 metre hulls from the 52Steel range under construction side-by-side with the new project, Sanlorenzo is building an exciting future fleet.