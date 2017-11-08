The 44 Alloy - built in aluminum with fast displacement hull - is the first project born from the cooperation between Sanlorenzo and Zuccon International Project design studio; featuring a series of innovative design solutions though maintaining the unmistakable, modern and elegant lines of Sanlorenzo.

“I love to see the birth of a new model – said Massimo Perotti, Sanlorenzo Chairman & CEO -, to pore over drawings with my colleagues, discuss every single detail and improve, improve again until we finally see the real project and finalize it with the owner, who places his dream in our hands. The most satisfying part is to see later in the water exactly what we had in mind”.

The two 44 Alloy vessels are already under construction at the new imposing Sanlorenzo Superyacht shipyard in La Spezia and will be delivered to their owners in Spring 2020.

Details are scarce at this time, but we look forward to bringing you more updates on the projects coming from Sanlorenzo as the projects progress and the order books begin to present new members of the global superyacht fleet.