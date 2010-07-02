Sanlorenzo to feature Lammouche at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show
Sanlorenzo have announced they will be showcasing their new 44m flagship, Lammouche at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show.
Lammouche is Sanlorenzo’s new superyacht, the first vessel to be made from steel, holding three decks and a displacement hull.
Sanlorenzo are set to display the stunning new vessel at the world renowned Monaco Yacht Show, which will run from September 22nd-25th.
Constructed from high tensile steel, Lammouche is a sturdy and comfortable yacht with a stylish superstructure made from an aluminium alloy.
Motor yacht Lammouche holds two CAT 3512B engines which can power her through the water at a top speed of 17 knots with a range of 1,900nm at 15 knots.
Lammouche can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests with space for 9 crew