Lammouche is Sanlorenzo’s new superyacht, the first vessel to be made from steel, holding three decks and a displacement hull.

Sanlorenzo are set to display the stunning new vessel at the world renowned Monaco Yacht Show, which will run from September 22nd-25th.

Constructed from high tensile steel, Lammouche is a sturdy and comfortable yacht with a stylish superstructure made from an aluminium alloy.

Motor yacht Lammouche holds two CAT 3512B engines which can power her through the water at a top speed of 17 knots with a range of 1,900nm at 15 knots.

Lammouche can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests with space for 9 crew