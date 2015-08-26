The new SL86 motoryacht will be unveiled in Cannes, while the 42-metre explorer vessel 460Exp – the yard’s first steel explorer superyacht – will debut at the Monaco show.

In Cannes, Sanlorenzo will be exhibiting a total of 9 boats, including the new SL86, the latest addition to its planing hull range.

The SL86 exterior features a living area in the bow with sofas, table, chairs and adjustable sun shades. In the main salon, large windows allow guests to enjoy a sea view while seated, without compromising the classic Sanlorenzo exterior lines.

A floating glass staircase to the flying-bridge has been incorporated into the main lounge area in a manner reminiscent of a piece of contemporary art. In terms of its performance, the SL86 is powered by two MTU 12V2000 M94 (1947 HP) engines and can reach a maximum speed of 32 knots.

Ten days later, Sanlorenzo will be showcasing its first explorer model in Monaco. Designed by Francesco Paszkowski, at 42 metres in length and only 460 gross tons, the 460Exp is billed as offering stability, security, autonomy, limited draft and a considerable agility for its category.

The vessel is able to reach distant and rarely visited destinations and can navigate close to the shoreline. She contains a large space on board to house different toys and equipment.

Other notable features include a beach club with a bar, a sauna, a fitness area, a spa and an swimming pool in which guests can swim against a artificial current, all located on the lower deck.

The 460Exp is equipped with two CAT C32 Acert engines (1319 HP) capable of covering over 4000 nautical miles autonomously at a speed of 11 knots.

The Cannes Yachting Festival takes place from 8 – 13 September while the Monaco Yacht show is held from 23 – 26 September.