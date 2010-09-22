As a respected Italian shipyard, Sanlorenzo have released increasingly popular lines of superyachts ranging from the award winning SD122, the 46 Steel and the 40 Alloy. The 46 Steel Lammouche, launched earlier this year, will be standing proudly by a number of impressive yachts against the thriving background of Port Hercules.

When asked about their prestige in the semi-custom market, Roberto Franzoni stated, “Sanlorenzo choose to personalise and to customise any single boat which was the key to establishing success in that kind of production market … the attention to the boat, to the owner requirements, the attention to the design and the single desire of the owner would be our key to success.”

Lammouche is the new flagship of the Sanlorenzo fleet, the first Sanlorenzo yacht to be constructed from high tensile steel with a tri-deck aluminium alloy superstructure. Delivered at the beginning of summer, this expertly crafted vessel consists of high-grade material and expert engineering.

Roberto Franzoni commented “We are here to introduce our new flagship, this is the largest boat ever built by Sanlorenzo, she’s a 46m and the first boat ever built in steel and aluminium. A construction method typical of most superyachts.”

Roberto Franzoni also told our presenter, Hofit Golan, of a number of new projects, including designs for the first of six 32m superyachts alongside a 58m vessel which is still on the drawing board.

With a fleet of award winning semi-custom yachts, Sanlorenzo is an expert in the field, and as one of the leading Italian shipyards in the market, they will be proudly displaying the stunning superyacht Lammouche throughout the Monaco Yacht Show.

With a wealth of new and exciting interviews to come, Superyachts.com will be updating you with the most breaking news straight from the Monaco Yacht Show.