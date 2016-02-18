The Continental Four series was built to endure the toughest weather conditions, Santa Maria T has a large fuel capacity that ensures a transatlantic range with a brand-new two-axis fin anti roll damping system that provide complete stability underway. She is a full displacement motoryacht with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure; an all-aluminium fast-displacement version of the Continental Four is also available.

Both the exterior and interior of Santa Maria T were fully customised to her owner’s wishes. Entering the aft deck from the winding staircase it is clear that this is a proper superyacht. Santa Maria T’s striking custom art-nouveau interior style is characterised by some fine detailing. The mahogany woodwork is enhanced with Pacific madrona burl inlays, solid herringbone floorings, embossed alcantara panelling on walls and ceilings, indirect lighting, and perfectly matching artwork.



An upholstered spiral staircase provides access to the lower deck area. This section was designed exclusively for the owner and his guests. Fifty per cent of the total accommodation space is taken up by the owner's quarters. The main stateroom is located amidships and features a bed upholstered entirely in leather, as well as a huge walk-in wardrobe, office, lounge and ensuite bathroom. The latter is finished entirely in two marble tones – green and off-white – and features a cast iron bathtub.



The remainder of the accommodation deck is taken up by three guest cabins – a double VIP suite in the bow, a twin guest cabin to port, and a twin queen-sized bunk bed cabin to starboard. All of the guest cabins have their own private bathroom, also finished in two different tones of marble. The crew premises aft comprise three cabins with direct access to the engine room and lazarette, a spacious galley, a crew mess and two bathrooms.



Santa Maria T boasts a considerable engine room. The two Volvo Penta D16 MH 651 hp engines can be walked around. The D16 engines come with a rating 1 continuous duty certificate, meaning they can perform 24/7 without a single stop. Santa Maria T is the first yacht in the world delivered with an all-new two-axis fin antiroll damping system that provides stabilization both underway and at zero speed without compromising performance in either circumstance.



Other equipment of note aboard Santa Maria T includes the side boarding ladder (with side dock for mooring a tender), hydraulic lazarette hatch, hydraulic swim ladder and customised and widened hydraulic passerelle. Her flybridge can be accessed from both inside and outside (via stairs on the aft deck).



At almost 20 metres in length, the flybridge itself is huge. Everything needed for warm days in the sun can be found upstairs: a full aluminium hardtop, two spacious dining/lounge areas, a kitchen/wet bar with refrigerators, ice maker and a barbeque, an area dedicated to sun beds, and a crane with a capacity of 1200 kg for launching the custom 6.40-metre carbon fibre Beachlander tender.