Situated in the southernmost peninsula of Sanya city, Sanya Serenity Marina is protected from dominant Eastern winds and capable of accommodating yachts up to 40 metres. The 325 full-service berths range from 10 – 40 metres LOA and a repair and maintenance workshop operating a 100 ton boat lift capable of lifting vessels up to 11 metres wide.

Sanya Serenity Marina also offers a prestigious yacht club, cafes, restaurants, hotels, a high street for shopping, swimming pools a sailing academy, and a 48 metre high Capitanerie which houses the marina services.

Sanya Serenity Marina is also the selected stopover of the Volvo Ocean Race, to hear more about this development watch the above video.