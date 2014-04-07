Sanya Serenity Marina Encourages Growth In Chinese Yacht Market
The Serenity Marina development in Sanya, China is addressing the needs of a market in the midst of growth. While demand for the yachting lifestyle is slowly spreading across the high-net-worth population of mainland China, the infrastructure supporting this is still in its own stage of infancy; this is where Serenity comes in.
Situated in the southernmost peninsula of Sanya city, Sanya Serenity Marina is protected from dominant Eastern winds and capable of accommodating yachts up to 40 metres. The 325 full-service berths range from 10 – 40 metres LOA and a repair and maintenance workshop operating a 100 ton boat lift capable of lifting vessels up to 11 metres wide.
Sanya Serenity Marina also offers a prestigious yacht club, cafes, restaurants, hotels, a high street for shopping, swimming pools a sailing academy, and a 48 metre high Capitanerie which houses the marina services.
Sanya Serenity Marina is also the selected stopover of the Volvo Ocean Race, to hear more about this development watch the above video.