Covering North, South and Central America as well as Canada and the Caribbean, the Florida-based company will be a key component in Vicem Yacht’s efforts to build on its success and bolster its reputation as one of the world’s finest yacht builders.

With offices in three downtown locations in Sarasota, including the world class Marina Jack, Sarasota Yacht & Ship sells both new and previously owned yachts, domestic and internationally, and participates in major boat shows and events around the world.

As part of their new role as official distributor for Vicem Yachts, the company has appointed Gary Smith, Senior Partner with Sarasota Yacht & Ship, as new sales director.

"We are very excited about the opportunities presented by this appointment and expanding our role with Vicem Yachts", says Gary Smith.

"The quality, fit, and finish work of a Vicem Yacht is second to none as the yachts are head-turners in every marina.

“We have come to learn that Vicem offers the newest technologies integrated and combined with old-world craftsmanship to produce outstanding yachts both in Fiberglass (GRP) and Cold Molded materials.”

Established in 1986, Sarasota Yacht and Ship Services was the first and remains one of only a few to receive the endorsement of the Certified Professional Yacht Broker (CPYB) program.