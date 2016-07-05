Coined as a ‘vision’ for the superyacht market, this modern hybrid concept comes straight from the drawing board of Einar Hareide, former design director at SAAB Automobile and founder of the industrial Hareide Design studio.

“With this hybrid mega yacht concept we want to shift the focus from extrovert admiration, to creating a platform for actively experiencing the beauty of nature and the changing elements,” explains a statement from the studio.

An elevated dining and viewing area, a tranquil garden surrounding a 20 metre pool and a seamless transition to the water at the stern contribute to an overall vision of providing unparalleled experiences on board.

Natural design elements such as flowing wood and greenery reflect the proposed hybrid technology which takes the form of 300sqm of high efficiency solar panels charging banks of lithium-ion batteries. This provides the ship with sustainable energy and enough power for slow cruising along quiet shorelines. Diesel-electric propulsion provides the ability for longer crossings.

The lifestyle design features include a grand hall, extensive use of glass across the exterior to provide unprecedented views of the surrounding world and a helicopter landing pad to welcome guests on board the Scandinavian concept in style.