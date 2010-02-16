E. Kevin Schopfer previously conceptualised the Oculus and the Infinitas, two major superyacht concepts breaching 76.2m and 91.5 meters and with striking natural designs.

The new design a smaller superyacht with a length of 36.6 or 28m dependant on model. Schopfer, offering designs never before seen, seem to be adding a smaller superyacht to their portfolio in order to create a unique and notable brand.

Inspirations for previous yachts have been taken from a flowing or natural focus, notably the design of the Oculus which took the shape and feel of a Killer Whale.

The superstructure of Audax follows the same design pattern of the Oculus and Infinitas which sees stark white elegantly folded over black.

The Tuna-Tower, stationed in the main arch connected to Audax’s smooth, three-deck superstructure, which allows the owner a second control station and better views of the open waters.

With a cruise speed of 24 knots and easily topping a max speed of 30 knots dependant on the model, the 36m Audax can reach a range of 2500 nm which gives insight into why a design company who previously worked on grand designs has scaled something that boasts a powerful 2,800hp engine into a smaller superyacht.

The bow itself is more streamlined which allows for a wider hull and a more spacious interior, which is built around a central stairwell. This fantastic design also plays host to various “toys” such as a stored RIB for chartered trips and two jet-skis stored centrally, each with its own hoist.

The accommodation can comfortably place 10 people in master suite, cabin and crew quarters. Alongside its fellow, awe inspiring designs, the Audax has added a new dimension to what Schopfer Yacht designs can achieve.



Audax Superyacht Concept

