At 81 metres in length, Sea Eagle II enters the prestigious Top 100 club of largest superyachts in the world, ranking in the top 10 of largest sailing yachts. The new images reveal the slick profile of the schooner, the fruits of a collaboration between the highly regarded studios at Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley Design. The black glistens even on an overcast day in the Netherlands, beautifully reflecting the waves that it has finally come into contact with. The new imagery also teased the beautiful teak decking on the yacht’s spacious exterior, boasting huge social entertainment areas on all levels.

Images are still to be revealed of Mark Whiteley’s work on the interior styling but, having already worked with Royal Huisman on 56m Aquarius in 2018, there is no doubt that the Hampshire-based British designer is held in high esteem by the Dutch shipyard. Whiteley has also lent his expertise to the designs of high quality motory yachts such as Heesen’s Erica, delivered only last year.

Royal Huisman have admitted that the stepping of her carbon masts is weather dependant, but that this next step should be completed by next week. With Sea Eagle II already looking glorious, it will be exciting to see the fully-finished project that has marked such a bright start to the shipyard’s 2020.