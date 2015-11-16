Seaflower holds all of the makings of a classic with the modernised expectations of excellence of the most discerning owner. This is the highest specified yacht built during 2002 in the 40 metre size range, boasting lower than average levels of noise and vibration.

Seaflower has been impeccably maintained with no expense spared by meticulous Owners and a dedicated crew. The yacht saw a full repaint and updates to her exterior spaces in 2013, and an extensive interior refit including new silk curtains, furniture, upholstery and carpets throughout in 2015.

She offers stately living in elaborate and elegant surroundings and accommodates 10 guests in five generous staterooms. In addition, Seaflower provides versatile deck spaces ideal for entertaining, with 3 separate dining options. The yacht is in true turnkey condition and ready for a new Owner.

After working with Y.CO on a recent film shoot, set against the stunning backdrop of Sardinia, we’ll be taking an in-depth look into Seaflower and providing updates surrounding each enviable element on board. In the meantime, you can find out more about Seaflower or get in touch with Y.CO by clicking here.