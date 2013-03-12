Built by Dutch shipyard Feadship in 1980, the vessel underwent a full refit in 2006, and boasts 6 staterooms, including an on deck master and flybridge. It is able to accommodate 12 guests and an additional 4 crew.

Other notable features include a steel hull, a 7.8-metre beam, a 2.3-metre draft and Twin GM 12-149 engines that enable a range of 4500 nautical miles.

Seagull of Cayman is centrally managed by Northrop & Johnson, and is available at an asking price of $5,750,000.

The vessel will be on display at the 2013 Palm Beach Boat Show which takes place in Florida later this month.