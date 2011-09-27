SeaKeepers Hosts Exclusive MYS Party

A select group of guests gathered aboard M/Y Carpe Diem to enjoy a cocktail reception, sushi and canapés, before being ushered onto Riva tenders to be transported to the next stage of the party – taking place inside the Riva tender garage, where an array of sleek and stylish tenders lined the event.

During the party, a video was played on a giant screen showing some of the work that SeaKeepers continues to perform. The Society was established in 1998 by a group of yacht owners who were concerned by the deteriorating conditions of the seas.

Special guest for the evening was legendary American surfer, Kelly Slater, who was honoured with this year’s SeaKeeper Award, the Society’s highest accolade, for his work in protecting the oceans.

In 2007 the nine-time world surfing champion founded the Kelly Slater Foundation, a conservation fund-raiser, and has also worked with groups such as Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, Plastic Pollution Coalition and the NOAA.

