“I think a lot of competitors thought we were mad at the time, advertising and pushing the area, but I think it’s going to have growth for the future,” explains Sean Robertson. “One thing we’ve always been very good at is looking at the market and adapting the boats and evolving the boats to suit those particular needs. So rather than force upon a market a European boat […] we try and tailor it to their particular needs.”

Hosting a range of yachts from the 40 Portofino to the 88 Yacht at the China Rendez-Vous, Sunseeker’s stretch of yachts perfectly sums up the apparent demand in the region. “The 50-90 feet market tends to work very well for the waters and the marinas which are quite tight on space.”

Sales Director of Sunseeker, Sean Robertson has a strong insight into the Asian market. “It still has a way to go. It’s still in its infancy, particularly in mainland China. I think it’s just the infrastructure that needs to get going and really build up a yachting culture here.”

For more information on Sunseeker’s evaluation of the superyacht market, watch the above video.