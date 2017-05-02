The fully custom SeaSense was built for an experienced owner, which is evident in the yacht’s relationship with the surrounding marine world. Encompassing both name and nature, SeaSense makes the most of her owner’s time on the water by increasing interaction with the sea thanks to a remarkable emphasis on exterior spaces.

In particular, the stern area of the main deck is given over to a big pool with a sun-lounging area connected to the peculiar main salon that, through the opening of big sliding doors, provides even more outdoor space for guests.

Designed by Dutch exterior architects Cor D. Rover, with an interior project undertaken by Los Angeles studio AREA and Benetti, SeaSense was launched to a ceremony of owners, in-house craftsmen and Benetti management.

While the interiors are currently being held under lock and key, we can’t wait to see what the vision of an experienced owner (new to the Benetti yard) and the L.A. studio’s first move to the world of yachting has created following her delivery in June 2017.