Seattle’s First Port of Call

With the city landscape dominated by the iconic Space Needle, dramatic glass skyscrapers and sporting temples, the approach from the Puget Sound towards Port of Seattle’s three marinas is something to behold.

It is this combination of scenic vistas, ultra-convenient location for both Seattle itself and regional attractions, along with highly professional service that ensures the government-owned marinas are the first port of call for so many yachts arriving in the city.

Furthermore, a nearby airport also run by Port of Seattle caters for private jets, adding to the appeal for high net-worth visitors.

